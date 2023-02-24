Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
Ceragon Networks Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $1.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $156.74 million, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.27. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ceragon Networks Company Profile
Ceragon Networks Ltd. is engaged in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ceragon Networks (CRNT)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.