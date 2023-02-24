Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $1.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $156.74 million, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.27. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 654,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 110,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 135,085 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 772.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 480,796 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 69,051 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is engaged in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

