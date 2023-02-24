CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 24,217 shares.The stock last traded at $10.25 and had previously closed at $10.24.
CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Up 0.2 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.
Institutional Trading of CF Acquisition Corp. IV
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 392.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 26.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CF Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile
CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.
