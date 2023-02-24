Chainbing Price Tops $1.38 on Top Exchanges (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00005867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $692.72 million and approximately $2,406.99 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

