Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Hits New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2023

Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHEGet Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $531.78 and last traded at $531.78, with a volume of 24702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $511.26.

The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $504.60 and a 200-day moving average of $487.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

