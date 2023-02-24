Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Hits New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $531.78 and last traded at $531.78, with a volume of 24702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $511.26.

The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $504.60 and a 200-day moving average of $487.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

