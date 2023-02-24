Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of Delphia USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,836,000 after buying an additional 5,912,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $391,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,795.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $338,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,551 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $155,852,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.50.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $4.12 on Friday, hitting $157.70. The stock had a trading volume of 751,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,821. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

