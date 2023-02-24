Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Purchased by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,834,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth about $64,746,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 89.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 23,638 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 237.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after buying an additional 72,263 shares during the period.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.80.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.98. The stock had a trading volume of 224,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,593. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.60.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.86%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.