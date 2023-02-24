Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.18 and last traded at $85.11. Approximately 1,291,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,654,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. Citigroup began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.60.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 6,175,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,396,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after buying an additional 1,419,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

