China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. China Eastern Airlines has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $22.92.

Institutional Trading of China Eastern Airlines

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 23,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Recommended Stories

