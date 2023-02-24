China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, HSBC upgraded China Southern Airlines from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold.
The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. China Southern Airlines has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $36.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45.
China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
