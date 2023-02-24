China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, HSBC upgraded China Southern Airlines from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold.

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. China Southern Airlines has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $36.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

