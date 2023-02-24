Christopher M. Hix Sells 1,609 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Stock

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $93,032.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE ESAB opened at $58.09 on Friday. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $62.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,386 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,710,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,710,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after purchasing an additional 364,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ESAB by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,851,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,480,000 after purchasing an additional 70,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ESAB by 24.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,988,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,686,000 after buying an additional 578,482 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

