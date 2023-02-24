Christopher M. Hix Sells 1,609 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Stock

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $93,032.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
ESAB Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE ESAB opened at $58.09 on Friday. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $62.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
ESAB Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.
ESAB Company Profile
ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
