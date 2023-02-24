CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool (TSE:CGHY) Trading 0.4% Higher

CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool (TSE:CGHY – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.38 and last traded at C$9.37. 1,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.33.

CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool Trading Up 0.7 %

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.