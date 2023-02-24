CIBC Cuts Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$59.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cormark upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.67.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EIF stock traded down C$0.76 on Friday, hitting C$50.10. 113,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$53.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.89. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$37.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.67.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.