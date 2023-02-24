CIBC Cuts TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target to C$13.00

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CSFB cut shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.19.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Down 1.8 %

RNW stock traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$11.21. 577,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$10.63 and a one year high of C$19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.07.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

