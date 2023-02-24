CIBC Raises Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$53.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s previous close.

CAR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.71.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Price Performance

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$49.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,149. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$39.08 and a 52 week high of C$55.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.53. The stock has a market cap of C$8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.06.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

