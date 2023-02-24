Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires Shares of 41,300 Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 244.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 41.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 63.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,258,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,960 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Qiagen had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from €53.91 ($57.35) to €54.60 ($58.09) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

