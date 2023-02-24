Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,392 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 20.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 1,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 20,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 54.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $116.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $106.81 and a 1-year high of $350.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.00 million. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

