Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Herbst Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,675.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,962,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $27,363.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,675.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,753 shares of company stock valued at $112,544. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $32.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.