Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 12,732 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,827 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

Best Buy Price Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.05. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $112.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.