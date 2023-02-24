Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 97.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Rayonier by 319.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 39.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 148.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Stock Performance

RYN stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.68 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $708,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,225,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

