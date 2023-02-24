Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.30 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,856 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 15,364 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,758,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $145,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,867,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tapestry by 399.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 652,949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 522,138 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 110.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 927,447 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $34,455,000 after purchasing an additional 486,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

Tapestry Trading Up 0.4 %

TPR stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

