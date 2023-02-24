Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Northcoast Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.58.

Shares of DPZ opened at $307.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.73. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.41 and a 52-week high of $448.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

