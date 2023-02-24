Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 17,554 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,554 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth about $1,800,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 14,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 28,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.26. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 588 ($7.08) to GBX 1,219 ($14.68) in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

