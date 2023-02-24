Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 71,622 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 71,622 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,359,000 after buying an additional 220,516 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after buying an additional 2,697,382 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after buying an additional 1,077,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,770,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $550,291,000 after buying an additional 63,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVS Health Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $86.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.77 and its 200 day moving average is $95.67. The company has a market cap of $111.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $84.60 and a 52 week high of $109.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.