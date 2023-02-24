Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $1.42 Million Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3,348.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 138.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SON shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.75.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Articles

