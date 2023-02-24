Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $2.18 Million Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 88.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 36.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Agree Realty by 38.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.3 %

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

ADC opened at $73.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $80.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at $19,188,086.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at $19,188,086.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Stories

