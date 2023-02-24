Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 42,403 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451,525 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 109.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,289,000 after buying an additional 1,647,814 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 197.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after buying an additional 1,350,499 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 254.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,670,000 after buying an additional 932,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corning Trading Up 0.8 %

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.59.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 70.13%.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.