Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Cipher Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.94.

In other Cipher Mining news, CEO Tyler Page sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $28,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,120,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,903.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 230.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

