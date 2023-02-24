Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,148 shares of company stock worth $6,181,779. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after acquiring an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $202.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

