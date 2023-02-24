Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,239 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 29,945.1% in the second quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $133,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.01. The company had a trading volume of 708,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,098,328. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $62.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

