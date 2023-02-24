City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.04

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and traded as low as $5.82. City Developments shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 1,574 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83.

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

