Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Director Julie A. Mattlin Buys 1,300 Shares of Stock

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) Director Julie A. Mattlin bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,366.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,931.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Civista Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %
Civista Bancshares stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $342.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.09. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $24.90.
Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CIVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Civista Bancshares to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.
Civista Bancshares Company Profile
Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.
