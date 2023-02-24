Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $73.40

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$73.40 and traded as high as C$75.75. Clairvest Group shares last traded at C$75.75, with a volume of 1,740 shares traded.

Clairvest Group Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$73.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$72.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clairvest Group

In related news, Director John Robert Barnett acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$74.22 per share, with a total value of C$111,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,070,600. In related news, Senior Officer Angus Cole purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$72.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$181,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at C$5,198,250. Also, Director John Robert Barnett bought 1,500 shares of Clairvest Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$74.22 per share, with a total value of C$111,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,070,600. 82.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clairvest Group Company Profile

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

