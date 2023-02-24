Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Down to $1.64

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.64, but opened at $1.56. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 83,760 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $742.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $895,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,829,046 shares in the company, valued at $99,933,992.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 49,649,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,561,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,809 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 20,292,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,307,000 after buying an additional 125,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,272,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,546 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,475,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after buying an additional 3,550,199 shares during the period.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through following segments: Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

