Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Stake Reduced by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 1.9 %

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $55.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.46. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

