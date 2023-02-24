Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 897,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65,402 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Cohu were worth $23,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COHU. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Cohu by 444.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 166.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 185.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 209.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHU traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.94. The company had a trading volume of 60,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,805. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COHU. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection, and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

