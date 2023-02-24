Coin98 (C98) Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $65.47 million and $22.90 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.43 or 0.01311493 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014038 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00033719 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.13 or 0.01642891 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

