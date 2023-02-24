Coinbase Global, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.43) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Coinbase Global in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the cryptocurrency exchange will post earnings of ($1.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.42). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coinbase Global’s current full-year earnings is ($5.75) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 43.91%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 1.9 %

COIN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.54.

COIN stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $206.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,944 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 4,960 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $361,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,234,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $1,742,592.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,960 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $361,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,234,148.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 92,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,428 and sold 437,526 shares valued at $18,801,770. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

