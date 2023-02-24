Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $136.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $140.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,124.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,501,000 after buying an additional 431,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $49,490,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after buying an additional 182,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,248,000 after buying an additional 136,130 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Further Reading

