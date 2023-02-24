Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.
NYSE FIX opened at $136.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $140.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.26.
In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,124.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.
FIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.
