CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Price Performance

NASDAQ COMM traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,283. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60. CommScope has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

Institutional Trading of CommScope

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 87.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,362 shares during the period. FPR Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.3% during the third quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 20,798,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,550,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,995,000 after buying an additional 195,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after buying an additional 2,560,861 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 9.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,871,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,026,000 after buying an additional 710,698 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.