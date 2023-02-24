CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Releases Earnings Results

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 87.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.
CommScope Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ COMM traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.82. 2,340,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,388. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 457.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,964 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CommScope Company Profile
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CommScope (COMM)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.