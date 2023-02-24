CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Releases Earnings Results

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 87.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.82. 2,340,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,388. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 457.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,964 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

