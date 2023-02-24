Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE BVN opened at $7.43 on Monday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,540,558 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,568,000 after buying an additional 2,406,601 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,099,203 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 979,259 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 686,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,531,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,529,000 after buying an additional 660,711 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,143,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 657,469 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

