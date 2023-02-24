Comparing Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) & Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI)

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) and Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Perimeter Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and Standard Lithium’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perimeter Solutions $372.28 million 3.71 -$659.83 million N/A N/A Standard Lithium N/A N/A -$30.10 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Standard Lithium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perimeter Solutions.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Perimeter Solutions and Standard Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perimeter Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Standard Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Perimeter Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 64.96%. Standard Lithium has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.26%. Given Standard Lithium’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than Perimeter Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Perimeter Solutions has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and Standard Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perimeter Solutions -154.94% -55.02% -24.79% Standard Lithium N/A -16.38% -15.88%

Summary

Standard Lithium beats Perimeter Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers. The Oil Additives segment produces Phosphorus Pentasulfide which is primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates. The company offers its products under the brands PHOS-CHEK, FIRE-TROL, AUXQUIMIA, SOLBERG. and BIOGEMA. Perimeter Solutions, SA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. engages in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Its projects include Arkansas Lithium, Lithium Brine Processing, and California Lithium. The company was founded by Alvaro Anthony on August 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

