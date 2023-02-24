Comparing Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and Starwood Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLJ Lodging Trust 0.67% 0.37% 0.15% Starwood Property Trust 63.31% 13.01% 1.06%

Risk and Volatility

RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLJ Lodging Trust $1.13 billion 1.64 -$305.17 million ($0.11) -104.18 Starwood Property Trust $1.17 billion 5.15 $447.74 million $2.61 7.46

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and Starwood Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than RLJ Lodging Trust. RLJ Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Starwood Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out -181.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Starwood Property Trust pays out 73.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RLJ Lodging Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RLJ Lodging Trust and Starwood Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLJ Lodging Trust 0 3 3 0 2.50 Starwood Property Trust 0 1 3 1 3.00

RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus price target of $15.79, suggesting a potential upside of 37.75%. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus price target of $25.58, suggesting a potential upside of 31.40%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than Starwood Property Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats RLJ Lodging Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites. The company was founded by Robert L. Johnson on January 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending segment includes commercial first and subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, certain residential mortgage loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Real Estate Property segment consists of acquisition and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multi-family properties, that are held for investment. The Infrastructure Lending Segment engages primarily in originating, acquiring, financing and managing infrastructure debt investments. The Real Estate Investing and Servicing comprises servicing business that manages and works out problem assets, investment business that acquires and manages unrated, investment grade and non-investment grade, mortgage loan business which originates conduit loans for the purpose of sell

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.