Conflux Market Cap Hits $605.90 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $605.90 million and approximately $370.39 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 54.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,184.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.53 or 0.00394733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014585 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00090981 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.61 or 0.00649485 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.84 or 0.00572835 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00177886 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,529,048,308 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.2886198 USD and is down -8.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $325,022,268.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

