Constance B. Moore Sells 39,589 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Stock

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $916,485.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,190.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TPH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,929. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tri Pointe Homes

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 537,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 84,202 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 129,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,113,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after acquiring an additional 57,648 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.