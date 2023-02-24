ConstitutionDAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $133.33 Million (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 24th. ConstitutionDAO has a market capitalization of $133.33 million and $20.85 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002144 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.27 or 0.00422716 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,509.39 or 0.28001465 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000162 BTC.
ConstitutionDAO Token Profile
ConstitutionDAO’s launch date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com.
Buying and Selling ConstitutionDAO
