Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $73.18

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.18 and traded as low as $73.11. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $73.29, with a volume of 8,849,501 shares.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 41.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

