Contrasting First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) and Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

First Business Financial Services has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Business Financial Services and Merchants Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Business Financial Services $150.80 million 1.99 $40.86 million $4.74 7.50 Merchants Bancorp $606.77 million 2.14 $219.72 million $4.47 6.74

Profitability

Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Business Financial Services. Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Business Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares First Business Financial Services and Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Business Financial Services 27.09% 17.22% 1.47% Merchants Bancorp 36.21% 25.30% 2.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. First Business Financial Services pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Merchants Bancorp pays out 6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. First Business Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First Business Financial Services and Merchants Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Business Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Merchants Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50

First Business Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.33%. Merchants Bancorp has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.14%. Given First Business Financial Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Business Financial Services is more favorable than Merchants Bancorp.

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats First Business Financial Services on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Business Financial Services

(Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible loans for non-depository financial institutions from the date of origination or purchase until the date of sale to an investor. The Banking segment refers to financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial, commercial real estate, mortgage, and other consumer loan products, and letters of credit and various types of deposit products, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts. The company was founded by Michael Petrie and Randall D. Rogers in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.