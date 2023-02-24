Contrasting MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) & Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR)

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MIND Technology and Intuitive Machines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND Technology $23.11 million 0.35 -$15.09 million ($1.38) -0.43 Intuitive Machines N/A N/A -$320,000.00 N/A N/A

Intuitive Machines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MIND Technology.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Intuitive Machines 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MIND Technology and Intuitive Machines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares MIND Technology and Intuitive Machines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND Technology -58.09% N/A -34.58% Intuitive Machines N/A -53.90% -0.36%

Risk & Volatility

MIND Technology has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Machines has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.5% of MIND Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of MIND Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business consists of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

About Intuitive Machines

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

