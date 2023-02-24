Contrasting Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) & Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) and Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Postal Realty Trust and Farmland Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 Farmland Partners 0 0 3 0 3.00

Dividends

Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $18.43, indicating a potential upside of 25.28%. Farmland Partners has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 57.00%. Given Farmland Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Farmland Partners is more favorable than Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Postal Realty Trust pays out 678.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Farmland Partners pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Farmland Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Postal Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.5% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Farmland Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust $39.94 million 7.00 $2.06 million $0.14 105.08 Farmland Partners $61.21 million 9.24 $9.99 million $0.16 64.75

Farmland Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. Farmland Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Farmland Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust 6.52% 1.20% 0.75% Farmland Partners 19.07% 2.10% 1.04%

Summary

Farmland Partners beats Postal Realty Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans. The company was founded on September 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

